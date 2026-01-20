Persephone’s rising profile on the international wrestling scene reportedly did not go unnoticed by WWE, even as her career ultimately took a different direction.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE scouts were impressed by Persephone’s breakout showing at last summer’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. The report notes that company officials have continued to monitor her progress in the months since.

Meltzer further reported that WWE was “very interested” in Persephone following her involvement in the 4-Way TBS Championship match at London’s O2 Arena. That interest came at a time when her momentum within CMLL was continuing to build.

Despite that attention, Persephone opted not to pursue a move to WWE.

Earlier this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that she has reached a dual agreement with both AEW and CMLL. The arrangement allows her to work for both promotions, similar to the deals currently held by Hechicero and Máscara Dorada.

Persephone has already made multiple appearances across AEW and ROH programming, including a high-profile title challenge against Athena. She is currently sidelined while recovering from a concussion suffered at ROH Final Battle, though she is expected to return in the near future.