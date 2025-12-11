WWE may be freshening up the presentation of Saturday Night’s Main Event as the company edges closer to John Cena’s retirement showcase.

The revived SNME brand returned earlier this year with a full 1980s throwback aesthetic, complete with the old school style logo, graphics, music.

This was done as a deliberate nod to the original NBC specials that helped define an era so many years ago.

However, that nostalgic look may be shifting again.

According to one source, WWE has been quietly discussing an update to the SNME presentation dating back to August, indicating this wasn’t a last-minute creative pivot.

There’s no confirmation yet on whether the upcoming tweak is meant to be a long-term rebrand or simply a special facelift for the Cena farewell episode.

Interestingly, the January Montreal edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event is still being locally promoted using the retro branding, which may, or may not, hint at the direction going forward.

A small detail, but worth keeping an eye on.

As previously noted, WWE has not assigned a fixed runtime to Saturday night’s special.

The show goes live at 8/7c from Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena and will stream exclusively on Peacock, with talent allowed all the time they need.

The show is headlined by John Cena’s WWE retirement match against Gunther. Also on deck for the event is Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, and WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.

