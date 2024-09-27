WWE will be changing more than the cable television home for NXT soon.

Reports have surfaced regarding a whole new era coming for the brand, centered around the transition from the USA Network to The CW Network starting next Tuesday night, October 1, in Chicago, Illinois.

According to one source, the “yellow aspect” of the NXT logo will be changing, with the switch happening as early as the aforementioned debut episode on 10/1.

In addition to the yellow being phased out of the logo and feel for the brand, there are said to be plans for a more “straight-forward” type of presentation.

One person who is aware of the new look claimed it has an old “Los Angeles Raiders” feel to it, with black, silver and white colors used, and a more clean and metallic look to it.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes Radio)