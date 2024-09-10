With Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, there is a lot of curiosity regarding what “The American Nightmare” will be doing at the next WWE premium live event.

The original belief was that Cody, who is the only WWE Superstar featured with Metro Boomin’ in the commercials for WWE Bad Blood 2024 that have been airing ad-nauseam for several weeks, would be defending his title against Sikoa at the PLE scheduled for October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Whether or not that is still the case with the two fighting in a Steel Cage title tilt this Friday remains to be seen, as Steel Cage matches are usually the blow-off bout for a prolonged angle. That is the case with the Hell In A Cell bout between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre scheduled for the 10/5 show in Atlanta.

If the Cody-Solo program is wrapped up with Friday’s match on the WWE SmackDown premiere on USA Network, the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion is still expected to compete in some form or fashion at the 10/5 PLE, according to Dave Meltzer.

The longtime wrestling journalist noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the card for Bad Blood appears to be set, and will likely be finalized when a Cody match of some kind is announced later this week.

“You only have five match pay-per-views, and we’ve got GUNTHER and Sami [Zayn],” Meltzer began. “We’ve got Cody Rhodes, which will be announced on Friday whatever they do, and we’ve got Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. And we’ve got Damian Priest & Finn Balor, and [CM] Punk & Drew [McIntyre].”

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.