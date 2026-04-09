WWE is reportedly making last-minute adjustments heading into this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the fan reaction to the recent segment involving Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, the company has gone back to the drawing board and reworked portions of Friday’s show. The segment generated significant buzz, mostly negative, and it appears that response has led to internal discussions about how to move forward creatively.

As noted, Pat McAfee noted he “has some things to say” on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in San Jose, CA.

“Friday night, live from San Jose,” McAfee stated. “I think I got some things to say. I think we will have a good time there on SmackDown.”

There had also been speculation about potential outside involvement in the storyline, including the possibility of a celebrity appearance. However, those ideas are now said to be under reconsideration as plans continue to evolve.

One source pointed to CM Punk’s comments during his “pipe bomb” promo on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw as a sign that things were already shifting behind the scenes. Notably, those remarks were reportedly not part of the original plan as of the Friday when the McAfee reveal took place.

For now, WWE’s direction for SmackDown remains fluid as the company continues tweaking elements leading into the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7 for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)