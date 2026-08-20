An update regarding WWE’s upcoming Sunday Night’s Main Event.

One of the original ideas for the show reportedly called for Lil Yachty to perform a legitimate concert, with the musical performance being heavily promoted as one of the event’s primary attractions.

Those plans have since changed, and a full concert is no longer expected. Lil Yachty and Trick Williams are still slated to have a prominent role on the show, something that has already been reflected in WWE’s promotional material.

The decision to drop the concert concept reportedly came following feedback to the entertainment-focused segments featured on the previous Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE is said to be placing a greater emphasis on the in-ring wrestling product for the upcoming special.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)