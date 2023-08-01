Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will not be happening at SummerSlam after all. Tonight’s go-home RAW saw Adam Pearce grant Lynch her rematch, but Zoey Stark immediately rushed the ring and attacked Lynch for the DQ. After a ringside brawl, Pearce booked Lynch vs. Stratus for the August 14 RAW from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Stark will be banned from ringside.

We noted months ago how Lynch vs. Stratus was always planned for SummerSlam. Now Fightful Select reports that plans for the match changed this past weekend as the match was discussed for WWE Payback on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. WWE officials then decided on the match for the August 14 RAW.

There had been online rumors on Lynch possibly taking time off around SummerSlam but Fightful says there is nothing to those rumors.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.