Ricky Saints’ potential move to WWE’s main roster may not be happening as soon as some expected.

While there has reportedly been internal discussion about elevating Saints from NXT, there appears to be at least one key factor slowing things down.

The CW Network is said to be interested in keeping a recognizable, established name on the brand, especially as several other NXT standouts have already been called up in recent months.

That list of recent call-ups includes Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Ethan Page and Joe Hendry, all of whom have either transitioned or are in the process of transitioning to WWE’s main roster programming.

Something to watch closely.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Saints added another layer to the situation by attacking Shiloh Hill backstage. The angle quickly set up a match between the two for next week’s show, further fueling speculation that WWE could be keeping Saints in NXT for the time being rather than fast-tracking him to Raw or SmackDown.

January saw a notable wave of NXT talent officially make the jump to the main roster, with several names going on to appear during WrestleMania weekend and making an immediate impression with live audiences.

The momentum continued on the Raw After WrestleMania episode, where Sol Ruca and Ethan Page both made their official debuts and competed in their first matches on the red brand.

Joe Hendry was announced for a concert on Raw next week and had been officially added to the roster.

More movement could still be on the horizon.

Reports indicate that additional NXT talent are expected to receive main roster call-ups in the near future, while the upcoming episode of SmackDown is also rumored to include roster shakeups and possible debuts, with Jacy Jayne and Rey Mysterio rumored.

(H/T: BodySlam+)