WWE changed the way they handled promos behind-the-scenes before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Writers for the promo segments were listed on the internal run-sheets for the show. This is normally not the case.

As noted, Alexandra Williams was listed for the CM Punk promo segment that kicked off the show. Williams is a senior writer for the company and has worked in WWE for four years.

Brian Parise did the “Main Event” Jey Uso promo and Christian Scovell did the Sami Zayn promo.

Generally, WWE have only included producers for matches or segments involving physicality for internal run sheets for television shows.

One source within WWE noted it is another example of the “natural evolution” the company is going through, particularly in terms of how they handle creative.

