A chaotic WWE Raw showdown may have revealed WWE’s next major tag team program.

This past Monday’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Raw featured Jimmy Uso going one-on-one with Austin Theory. The bout, however, never reached a decisive finish.

The match was thrown out via disqualification after Logan Paul interfered. What followed was an all-out brawl, with The Usos and The Vision faction trading shots in a heated post-match melee that strongly hinted at a brewing rivalry, potentially over the World Tag Team Titles.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the original creative direction looked much different before injuries forced changes behind the scenes.

Meltzer noted that The Usos were initially slated for a major tag team title feud against a Vision tandem, believed to be Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, multiple injuries reportedly caused WWE to pivot.

Instead, the focus may now shift toward a program between The Usos and either Reed or Paul, and possibly even Theory.

Plans change fast in WWE.

Especially when the injury bug is in season.

With both Reed and Breakker currently sidelined, that leaves Theory and Paul as the only active Vision members positioned to step into a featured feud.

As a result, the likely direction appears to be a World Tag Team Title showdown pitting The Usos against Theory and Paul.

This storyline also ties back to last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where The Usos were attacked and taken out in an ambulance angle. The assault forced Jey Uso to withdraw from the Elimination Chamber match, opening the door for Paul to take his place.