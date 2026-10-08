Drew McIntyre could be headed for a change of scenery when he makes his WWE television return.

According to a new backstage report, there have been discussions within WWE about bringing McIntyre back as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster rather than having him return to SmackDown.

The belief among some within the company is that Raw could benefit more from having a star of McIntyre’s caliber on its roster, particularly when compared to SmackDown’s current lineup.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time WWE has considered bringing the former WWE Champion back into the fold.

Creative plans were reportedly in place for McIntyre to return in late August, although those plans were ultimately changed before they could be put into motion. There is no word on what the original creative direction would have involved or why the company decided against moving forward with it.

McIntyre has also been keeping busy outside of the wrestling ring during his absence from WWE programming.

‘The Scottish Warrior’ recently revealed that he has filmed three movies since stepping away from WWE’s regular touring schedule, continuing to expand his acting career while away from television.

For now, there is no confirmed timetable for McIntyre’s return, and a potential move to Raw remains something being discussed rather than a finalized decision.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)