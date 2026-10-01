WWE may have something unusual planned for the conclusion of the ongoing rivalry between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

As of last week, there was reportedly a creative idea within WWE for Bayley and Valkyria to face off in a stipulation match designed to serve as the blowoff to their lengthy program.

While the exact stipulation has not been revealed, it was described as something that would be considered “rare” for WWE’s women’s division.

One possibility that can apparently be ruled out is Hell In A Cell, as the proposed stipulation is reportedly not that match type.

Bayley and Valkyria have been involved in one of WWE television’s longest-running current rivalries, with the proposed stipulation match intended to bring their program to a conclusion.

It remains to be seen whether WWE moves forward with the idea.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)