WWE’s recent wave of roster cuts has once again put the spotlight on how contracts are structured behind the scenes.

Over the past two weeks, WWE has released several talents, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day among the most notable names affected.

The duo were reportedly let go after being asked to restructure their existing deals.

The situation has reignited discussion about “no-cut” clauses, or more specifically, the lack thereof, in WWE contracts.

According to Dave Meltzer, such protections are extremely rare, even among top-tier talent.

“I believe that there may be one or two guys with no cut contracts in WWE, but it’s very, very few,” Meltzer reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. “I know top guys who tried to get no cut contracts and they were told no, as they’re told, ‘But we’re never gonna cut you.’ But they still wouldn’t put it in writing.”

That last part says a lot.

Meltzer’s claim was backed up by another prominent voice in wrestling media, as Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp echoed similar sentiments.

“Yep,” Sapp added. “A number have asked and been told no.”

WWE has made a habit of conducting roster cuts in batches nearly every year, making the absence of guaranteed “no-cut” language a continued point of concern for talent navigating contract negotiations.