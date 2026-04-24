An alternate finish for the WrestleMania 42 Night Two main event involving CM Punk and Roman Reigns was reportedly discussed behind the scenes, according to new details from Dave Meltzer.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer addressed the bout and noted that WWE had at one point considered a different direction for the outcome.

According to Meltzer, one scenario on the table would have seen CM Punk defeat Roman Reigns to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, with the story continuing into a rematch at Backlash where Reigns would ultimately regain the title.

“It was possible and apparently talked about that Punk could beat Reigns and then lose the title at Backlash,” Meltzer wrote. [This way] they’d be ‘even’ when it was over but Reigns would end up as champion, as a way to protect Punk’s position.”

Meltzer also made clear that the idea was ultimately not the direction WWE chose to go with for the match.

“But the decision in the end was for Reigns to win here.”