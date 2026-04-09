What happened to the new sound for the reunited duo of The Usos?

It came, it saw, and it was quickly scrapped.

The reason?

The WWE Universe.

WWE debuted a new theme song for The Usos at the WWE Raw show at Madison Square Garden in a couple of weeks ago, however as fans noticed on this week’s show, the original “It’s Just Me Uce!” version that was formerly Jey Uso’s theme for his ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso singles run returned.

According to one source, WWE made the call to scrap the new theme, for now, after hearing the reaction from the fans inside MSG for the WWE Raw show in New York City, NY.

The source noted that the theme was actually a project that the company worked on for months, and while it still may end up as the new theme used in the future, WWE reportedly “wants a more interactive theme” heading into their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

The Usos are scheduled to join forces with LA Knight to take on IShowSpeed and WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Vision, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)