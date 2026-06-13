Danhausen’s recent rise in popularity could lead to a featured role during WWE’s upcoming New York City events.

The NBA Finals could come to an end tonight, and if the New York Knicks complete their championship run, WWE is reportedly prepared to capitalize on the momentum surrounding one of its most unexpected crossover success stories.

Danhausen has become an unlikely celebrity figure in New York after gaining attention for his association with the Knicks’ playoff surge. The buzz has led to increased mainstream visibility and media appearances, creating additional opportunities for WWE to spotlight the fan-favorite star.

According to sources, WWE officials are enthusiastic about the attention Danhausen has generated alongside the Knicks’ postseason success. Internal discussions have already taken place regarding how he could be incorporated into next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden should New York capture the NBA title.

The company is also said to be exploring additional merchandise and content initiatives tied to Danhausen during Fanatics Fest, which takes place the same weekend as Saturday Night’s Main Event. With both major events set for New York City, WWE sees a potential opportunity to further expand his profile.

One source indicated that if the Knicks win the championship, WWE expects Danhausen to become a regular promotional presence in the New York market moving forward, with the company looking to maximize the crossover appeal generated by the team’s success.

Danhausen will NOT be re cursing the KNICKSHAUSEN. Danhausen just took everyone’s money because he wanted it. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 13, 2026

KNICKS SHUT IT DOWN. New York is one win away from its first championship in 53 years 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EqkndxhgHY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Do not doubt Danhausen.

Do not doubt KNICKSHAUSEN. https://t.co/4Xk9mo2Cj8 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 11, 2026

.@DanhausenAD joined Hoop Streams before Game 3 of the NBA Finals 🏆 Thankfully, he uncursed the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/YMNuxDM3zR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)