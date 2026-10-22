WWE could be looking to bring back a familiar character with a new face behind the mask.

According to one source, there have been early creative pitches within WWE regarding a potential revival of the Sin Cara character.

While nothing has been finalized, the report notes that if WWE moves forward with the idea, the company would introduce a new performer to portray Sin Cara rather than bringing back either of the previous wrestlers associated with the gimmick.

The character was originally portrayed by Mistico, who debuted in WWE in April 2011 and remained in the role until October 2013. The character was later taken over by Cinta de Oro, who continued portraying Sin Cara until his departure from WWE in late 2019.

Mistico remains a major international star, regularly competing for promotions such as CMLL, NJPW and AEW.

Meanwhile, Cinta de Oro continues to wrestle and promote independent events throughout Mexico.

For now, the potential return of Sin Cara remains in the early discussion stages, with no indication of who WWE might have in mind for the character.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)