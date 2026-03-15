WWE is reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation in the Middle East as it prepares for several major upcoming events in Saudi Arabia.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, internal discussions have taken place within WWE regarding the company’s scheduled shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, as well as next year’s WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh.

Alvarez stressed that these conversations were simply discussions and not indicative of any confirmed changes to the current schedule. As of now, no events have been canceled and no decisions have been made regarding any potential adjustments.

He also clarified that he was not reporting that anything had already been called off or was in the process of being canceled. Instead, the discussions were said to be part of WWE monitoring the status of their upcoming shows in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing regional tensions.

For context, WWE successfully held the Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, two additional WWE premium live events are currently planned for the country later this year, with shows scheduled for May and November. Those events are expected to be followed by WrestleMania 43, which is slated to take place in Riyadh next year.