Another major WWE documentary franchise is gearing up for a return.

According to one source, A&E Biography: WWE Legends is slated to come back for an additional season, with the projected timeline landing around WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for April 18 and April 19.

The upcoming season of A&E Biography: WWE Legends is expected to feature at least eight new episodes. CM Punk has been mentioned internally as a potential subject for one of the new installments, though no official lineup has been announced at this time.

The renewal keeps A&E Biography: WWE Legends alongside WWE Rivals and WWE LFG as part of A&E’s continued investment in WWE content. All three series are set to remain cornerstones of the network’s WWE Superstar Sunday block, which has become a reliable destination for original WWE-related programming.

WWE had previously produced the bulk of its own documentary content in-house before reaching an advanced rights-fee agreement with A&E. That deal shifted production responsibilities and ultimately led to the creation and expansion of the current slate of WWE documentary series on the network.

And the momentum doesn’t stop there.

As previously noted, another wildly successful WWE documentary series, WWE: Unreal, is also returning for a second season. The new episodes are scheduled to premiere on Netflix beginning next Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)