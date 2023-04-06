Monday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW was set to be headlined by Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes going up against Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but Lesnar attacked Rhodes before the bell, and proceeded to destroy him to end the show.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while there were some adjustments to Rhodes’ RAW plans, such as the nixing of a segment that saw Rhodes on the phone with a potential mystery partner, the attack by Lesnar was not one of them.

Lesnar and Rhodes were not only scheduled to work a program before WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took charge at RAW, but the feud was planned long before that.

It was noted that Lesnar was aware of his creative plans for after WrestleMania 39 nearly one month in advance. It could not be confirmed that all of the writing team knew of the Lesnar vs. Rhodes feud, but those in the know, specifically Lesnar, were aware that this was the plan moving forward. The angle where Lesnar stood next to Rhodes and then laid him out with the F5 was pitched to Lesnar one month before the RAW After WrestleMania.

WWE put subtle hints at a Lesnar heel turn during the program with Omos, which led to Lesnar getting thee win at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

There’s no word yet on when the first Rhodes vs. Lesnar bout will take place but we will keep you updated.

