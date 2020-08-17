Backstage News on WWE Editing the Emotional Randy Orton – Ric Flair Segment

The emotional ending to last week’s WWE RAW with Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly went way longer than the final product shown on TV.
It was reported by Fightful Select that Orton’s promo included much more content than what aired on TV. Multiple sources in attendance at the tapings noted that there were “minutes” of material that didn’t get used.
Regarding the material that was cut, other sources in WWE noted that it was an edit simply to fit time and didn’t have anything to do with quality.
