Two standout names from the British wrestling scene are gaining attention from WWE, with sources indicating that Man Like DeReiss has joined Rhio on the company’s radar as a potential signing.

Multiple WWE talents have reportedly advocated for both DeReiss and Rhio, though it remains unclear if either will participate in extra work leading up to WrestleMania or attend the scheduled London tryout in March. WWE has reached out to various wrestling schools and promotions to recruit talent for pre-WrestleMania appearances.

Rhio was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center during NXT tapings, though she was only visiting at the time. Both she and DeReiss also trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon while in the U.S. last year. The prospect of WWE signings was a hot topic backstage at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Valentine’s Day event.

Both DeReiss and Rhio previously appeared on NXT UK, and with WWE eyeing fresh talent, their next move will be one to watch.

(H/T: Fightful Select)