“The Last Time Is Now” came to an emotional close at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, but fans will soon get the chance to relive John Cena’s farewell from an entirely new angle.

Cena officially wrestled his retirement match on December 13, tapping out to Gunther in a moment that marked the end of an era inside the ring.

However, while his in-ring career has concluded, Cena’s presence within WWE is far from finished.

Following the match, Cena revealed that he has signed a five-year ambassador deal with WWE.

The agreement will see him remain involved with the company through both on-camera and behind-the-scenes appearances moving forward.

And there’s more.

It has now been confirmed that Cena’s retirement journey is being chronicled as part of an upcoming documentary project.

Production crews were on hand throughout the weekend, capturing footage for a film currently expected to be released in mid-2026.

While nothing is official yet, Peacock has emerged as the rumored landing spot for the documentary, though WWE has not confirmed a platform at this time.

Cena may be done competing, but his story isn’t done being told.

Not yet.

The documentary news comes as WWE continues to expand its long-form storytelling slate, with WWE Unreal Season 2 set to return to Netflix next month, adding another highly anticipated release for wrestling fans.

