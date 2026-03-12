A popular music star could potentially find himself involved in the festivities at WrestleMania 42.

According to sources, discussions between Jelly Roll and WWE could lead to the chart-topping artist appearing during WrestleMania weekend. While nothing has been officially confirmed, those familiar with the situation expect his ongoing relationship with the company to result in some form of involvement at the massive annual event.

Jelly Roll has been increasingly visible within the wrestling world in recent months. He is scheduled to appear on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and was also seen on-camera at the recent TNA No Surrender event. His previous in-ring performance at SummerSlam last year reportedly left a strong impression on WWE officials behind the scenes.

Backstage, the reception toward Jelly Roll has reportedly been overwhelmingly positive. Sources indicate that he has received universal praise from many within WWE who have interacted with him during his appearances.

The Grammy-nominated artist is advertised for the March 13 edition of SmackDown following a video that aired on last week’s show. In the segment, Jelly Roll revealed that he plans to attend the event to see both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

That appearance could place him right in the middle of a major moment.

Rhodes and Orton are scheduled to sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 during Friday night’s SmackDown broadcast in Phoenix, Arizona.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)