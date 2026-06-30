It appears Ilja Dragunov’s return to WWE television may not be far off.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, “The Mad Dragon” is expected to be back in action “sooner than later” after being absent from WWE programming for the past several months.

Dragunov’s most recent WWE match came on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, where he competed in the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Prior to his hiatus, he had been featured in the United States Championship scene and also enjoyed a run as champion.

“Ilja Dragunov expected back sooner than later,” Alvarez wrote.

WWE has not provided a reason for Dragunov’s absence since April. However, he has remained active behind the scenes, recently taking part in training sessions at Nattie & TJ Wilson’s Dungeon wrestling facility. Dragunov was spotted training alongside his significant other, Leigh Laurel (formerly known as Jin Tala in NXT/Evolve), with the pair attending sessions as recently as June 17.

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