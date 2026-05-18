Despite arriving on the WWE main roster with plenty of hype behind her, Sol Ruca has yet to score a victory on WWE Raw.

A new report may have shed some light on why.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE’s handling of Ruca on Raw is reportedly tied to management wanting to evaluate how talent responds to adversity before pushing them too heavily on the main roster.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer explained the reasoning he had heard behind the booking.

“Somebody was telling me. I saw this. They’re trying to justify this Sol Ruca booking, right? You know why? ‘They can’t get a big head,’” Meltzer said. “They’ve been in NXT for three years or whatever, four years, and it’s like now we have to test them. You have to test them to show [how they’ll react].”

That wasn’t all.

Meltzer went on to criticize the philosophy, arguing that historically, wrestlers entering a new territory were typically protected and built up with victories rather than immediately taking losses.

“Again, these people who’ve had four years [of experience] and you want to bring them into a territory and you want to do something with them and you bring them in, you don’t beat them,” he said. “You have them win and win and win and win. And then when they get to the top as high as they’re going to go, then either you beat them or you make them a champion if they’re good enough. But here it’s like we beat them and beat them and beat them.”

So far, Ruca sits at 0-2 on Raw since making the jump from NXT.

Her first loss came in a non-title bout against Liv Morgan after interference from former ally-turned-rival Zaria played a key role in the outcome.

A few weeks later, former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY countered the Sol Snatcher and pinned Ruca cleanly, handing the rising star her second straight loss on the red brand.