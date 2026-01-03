WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off the new year with a live broadcast from Buffalo, New York, and the show delivered a notable surprise early in the night.

One of the standout moments saw Matt Cardona make his return, stepping into the ring for a singles match against Kit Wilson.

Before the bell rang, Wilson took the microphone and ripped into the Buffalo crowd, accusing the fans of being “toxic” and directing his frustration toward the arena.

Cardona cut him off before things could go any further, leading straight into the match.

The bout was short but effective, with Cardona ultimately putting Wilson away after connecting with the Rough Ryder to score the victory.

With SmackDown officially expanding to three hours, the belief backstage is that more talent will receive consistent screen time on the blue brand moving forward.

That expansion could work in Kit Wilson’s favor, as he’s expected to be featured more regularly in the coming weeks.

According to one source, with Elton Prince sidelined for the foreseeable future, there is significant confidence in Wilson stepping into a role similar to the one Heath Slater once held.

The idea is for Wilson to frequently take losses while helping elevate other talent, all while maintaining a steady on-screen presence. There’s said to be a high level of trust in Wilson behind the scenes.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)