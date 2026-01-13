Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears to be inching closer to her long-awaited return, with a new update shedding light on her status after months away from WWE television.

According to recent reports, Stratton has now been medically cleared following an undisclosed injury that sidelined her for an extended period of time.

Her absence has been particularly noticeable on SmackDown, especially as WWE enters one of its busiest stretches of the year with the blue brand expanding back to three hours weekly, creating additional openings on each show.

Stratton has not been seen on WWE programming since the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on November 1, where she defended the WWE Women’s Championship and ultimately dropped the title to Jade Cargill, bringing her reign to an abrupt end.

Shortly after that loss, Stratton quietly vanished from television, sparking weeks of speculation among fans. While WWE never publicly addressed the nature of her injury, it was reportedly serious enough to keep her sidelined through the remainder of 2025.

Behind the scenes, however, there is said to be optimism surrounding her return.

WWE sources reportedly believe Stratton is expected to be featured prominently once she’s back, with creative plans beginning to take shape as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to develop.

That has fueled increasing talk of a surprise comeback.

With clearance now confirmed, speculation is growing that Stratton could make her return at the Royal Rumble on January 31, set to take place at the King Abdullah Financial District venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Tiffany Stratton continue to surface.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE’s Issues With Travis Scott Leading To New WWE Raw Theme Song By Eminem

(H/T: BodySlam+)