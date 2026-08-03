Lil Yachty’s involvement with WWE may not be ending anytime soon.

According to a new report, WWE and the rapper are currently in discussions about a contract extension that would keep him with the company beyond his current agreement. While nothing has been finalized, there is reportedly mutual interest from both sides in continuing the partnership.

Yachty has become a regular presence on WWE television in recent months through his association with Trick Williams, frequently accompanying the former United States Champion during his appearances.

Outside of his on-screen role, Yachty has also been training behind the scenes with the goal of becoming more involved as an in-ring performer.

Williams previously revealed that Yachty hopes to travel full-time with WWE, work live events, and eventually team with him inside the ring.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE and Lil Yacthy continue to surface.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)