WWE has their sights set on a top free agent with recent experience on the top level in both NJPW and AEW.

WWE is reportedly keeping a close eye on top free agent Jeff Cobb, according to multiple sources. Cobb, who has been competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, has continued to find success in the promotion, securing multiple wins this past week.

Following a recent loss last month, Cobb expressed uncertainty about his future, stating that it might be time to “take his bags and go somewhere else” outside of NJPW.

“So where does that leave Jeff Cobb? It seems I can’t win when all the marbles are down,” Cobb stated. “G1, New Japan Cup. Long gone are the days when I went 8-0 in the G1. Now I can’t even break .500. Where does that leave Jeff Cobb? Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

One source suggested that Cobb’s name recently appeared on WWE’s internal roster, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources within AEW believe that Cobb is unlikely to join their roster, despite his previous appearances for the promotion.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding Jeff Cobb and rumors of him possibly joining WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)