One of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s standout names could soon find himself at the center of a major bidding war.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, top NJPW star and former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd is drawing strong interest from WWE. Meltzer noted that Kidd’s NJPW contract is believed to be nearing its expiration, likely set to run through the end of the month, which is standard timing for many NJPW talent deals—though he cautioned that the exact status has not been fully confirmed.

WWE, per the report, is said to be particularly interested in bringing Kidd in on a full-time basis. However, the competition is far from one-sided, as AEW is also eager to land Kidd for a full-time role of its own.

In short, Kidd appears to be firmly on the radar of both major U.S. promotions.

Kidd began his professional wrestling career at just 14 years old, famously working under a mask to conceal his age early on. A native of Nottingham, England, he rose to prominence as a member of Bullet Club and its War Dogs sub-faction alongside Alex Coughlin, establishing himself as one of NJPW’s most intense and hard-hitting performers.

While not officially aligned, Kidd has also been associated with the Death Riders and has made multiple appearances for AEW through the ongoing working relationship between AEW and NJPW.

With his contract situation now under scrutiny, Gabe Kidd’s next move could prove to be one of the more intriguing talent stories to watch in the weeks ahead.