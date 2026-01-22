“The Texas Rattlesnake” could be coming to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” later this year.

According to internal chatter, WWE has recently had conversations involving the possibility of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin making an appearance in the near future. While there is no confirmation that anything is locked in, sources indicate that Austin’s name has been circulating across multiple departments, suggesting at least preliminary interest rather than a one-off idea.

Austin has remained one of WWE’s most protected and sporadic legacy attractions in recent years.

Though he rarely appears on television, there have been several pitches floated for his involvement over the past few years, some of which Austin himself has publicly acknowledged.

Most notably, Austin confirmed earlier reports that he was pitched for a role at WrestleMania 40, and that WWE had previously discussed the idea of a high-profile match between him and Roman Reigns during earlier WrestleMania planning cycles. Those discussions ultimately did not materialize into anything concrete.

Austin’s most recent in-ring match came in a surprise outing against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, marking his first official match in nearly two decades and generating one of the weekend’s biggest reactions. Since then, his WrestleMania appearances have been limited, including a memorable moment at WrestleMania 41, where his entrance was overshadowed by an infamous ATV crash on the way to the ring.

For now, there’s no indication whether the latest internal discussions will lead to an actual on-screen appearance.

But when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s name starts popping up backstage, it usually means WWE is at least kicking the tires on something significant.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

