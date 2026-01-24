WWE is keeping a close eye on the weather as the company moves through a packed travel schedule over the next several days.

As noted, significant weather events are expected across parts of the East Coast during a stretch in which WWE has multiple major shows on the road. The company is in Montreal again tonight for Saturday Night’s Main Event, followed by a stop in Toronto on Monday for WWE Raw. From there, the roster and crew are scheduled to head overseas to Saudi Arabia for SmackDown and the Royal Rumble premium live event next weekend.

According to WWE representatives, the company is already planning ahead. Multiple travel contingencies are reportedly in place, with officials claiming there are primary plans, backup plans, and even “backup-backup” options prepared to ensure everyone gets where they need to be.

One quick turnaround is already underway.

Several talents and staff members are expected to travel overnight from Montreal to Toronto immediately following tonight’s show, as WWE looks to stay ahead of any potential weather-related disruptions.

(H/T: Fightful Select)