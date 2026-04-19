WWE may already be lining up its next blockbuster showdown coming out of WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, internal discussions within WWE have centered around a potential high-profile clash between Roman Reigns and Gunther, a match viewed as a major attraction.

“The plan is Roman Reigns as champion against Gunther,” Meltzer said. “That was as of a week ago, midweek even. I don’t think it’s for Backlash, maybe SummerSlam, maybe something else.”

While nothing appears locked in just yet, the direction has reportedly been firmly on WWE’s radar.

Meltzer added, “The only thing I was told, which I did know, is that Roman Reigns and Gunther was, as of like a week ago, a big direction that they thought was a big time major match.”

That says a lot.

The timing of the potential matchup remains unclear, especially with WrestleMania fallout still unfolding.

Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night two, while Gunther picked up a major victory over Seth Rollins during night one.