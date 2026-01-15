WWE’s upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event from Montreal will air at its originally scheduled time.

But that wasn’t always a sure thing.

According to one source, internal discussions took place about potentially changing the start time for the January 24 special.

The idea reportedly centered on moving the show up by one hour due to UFC’s debut event on Paramount+, which is scheduled to begin at 9 PM. Paramount+ is said to be emphasizing earlier start times for major live events as part of its rollout strategy.

That overlap prompted conversations about whether WWE should adjust its own timing to avoid competition on the same night.

Ultimately, no changes were made, and Saturday Night’s Main Event will proceed as planned.

This wouldn’t have been unprecedented, however. In the past, both UFC and WWE have adjusted event schedules under the TKO umbrella, with one company representative previously describing such moves as “corporate synergy.”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will feature Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship.

Also scheduled is a four-way match to determine the opponent for Drew McIntyre’s defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

WWE is taking over the Bell Centre in Montreal back-to-back nights with Friday Night #SmackDown on Friday, January 23, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24! 🇨🇦 Two-day combo tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 7, at 10e/7p! https://t.co/fySc5DsLM0 pic.twitter.com/aN4y4KU5e6 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)