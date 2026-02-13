The road to WrestleMania appears to be anything but finalized.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the WrestleMania card remains in flux, with only CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns currently considered officially locked in for the show. Beyond that, multiple directions are still being discussed behind the scenes.

As of late January, one of the matches internally listed for the event was Brock Lesnar vs. LA Knight — a first-time-ever showdown if it ultimately comes to fruition. However, plans appear to be far from cemented.

Another intriguing option for Lesnar could be Oba Femi. The two had a notable faceoff during the Royal Rumble match, which was reportedly designed as a “teaser” to gauge fan reaction.

“The Brock Lesnar direction for Raw is likely to be teased at the 2/23 Raw in Atlanta when he returns,” Meltzer wrote. “There was a tease at the Royal Rumble of Oba Femi and after the Rumble we were only told that it was not a sure thing yet.”

Meltzer continued, “We do know that in the lineup in late January for the show, that Lesnar was listed as facing LA Knight. But in the Rumble, nothing memorable was done in that direction while the Lesnar-Femi face-off was set up to get a big reaction and actually got the biggest reaction of the show except for Brie Bella.”

That reaction certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

While Lesnar’s direction remains up in the air, Knight has plenty on his plate. He has been feuding with Paul Heyman’s faction, The Vision, and even played a role in eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble alongside Cody Rhodes.

Looking ahead, LA Knight is scheduled to compete in the upcoming men’s Elimination Chamber match later this month. The winner of that bout will earn the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, adding another layer of intrigue to where Knight, and potentially Lesnar, ultimately land on the grand stage.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 18, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

