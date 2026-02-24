AJ Styles’ in-ring career is coming to an end, and his Hall of Fame future is already set in stone.

As seen on last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Styles learned in real-time that he is headed into retirement and straight into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

The moment came when The Undertaker made a surprise appearance, emerging after Styles’ emotional address to the crowd. “The Deadman” delivered the news personally, informing Styles that he would be inducted during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

And yes — the reaction was very real.

Styles appeared visibly stunned by both The Undertaker’s presence and the Hall of Fame announcement itself.

As previously reported, WWE kept him completely in the dark about the announcement, leading to a genuinely shocked response that translated strongly on television.

A rare authentic moment in today’s wrestling landscape.

Internally, there is already talk about who could have the honor of inducting Styles.

One source notes that WWE is hopeful John Cena will ultimately be the one to induct him during WrestleMania 42 weekend festivities.

Given their long-standing history and mutual respect, that pairing would certainly make sense if it comes to fruition.

More details on the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony are expected to surface in the weeks ahead.

