WWE remains interested in free agents Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga, according to the Wrestling Observer.

It was noted that WWE has interest in Holliday because of the story on how he beat cancer, and there has been talk within WWE about signing him as of late. Holliday will return to the ring on June 10 for the PAPW promotion in Woodbridge, CT.

There has been talk of WWE wanting to sign Tonga for months, going back to January at least, so much that there were some tentative creative ideas pitched for him. He has been working for NJPW without a contract.

