Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship victory at WWE Night of Champions reportedly came as a surprise to more people within the company than fans may have realized.

According to one source, as of July 1, WWE’s marketing department had not yet received instructions to update its promotional concepts for SummerSlam 2026 to reflect Zayn as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

The report noted that Zayn’s title win was kept on a strict “need-to-know” basis across multiple departments within WWE, with only a limited number of people being informed ahead of time.

One employee reportedly described the situation as “worrisome,” expressing concern that the lack of advance notice for such a significant creative development could make it more difficult for departments to prepare if that level of secrecy becomes standard practice going forward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)