WWE could be bringing a future premium live event to Milwaukee.

According to one source, WWE has explored the possibility of running a major event at American Family Field, home of MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. Discussions between WWE and the stadium are said to be ongoing, although no agreement has been finalized.

The report did not specify which premium live event is under consideration or provide a target date. However, WWE is reportedly looking at staging the show during the fall of either 2026 or 2027.

If the plans come together, it would naturally lead to speculation that Milwaukee could be in the running to host Survivor Series, traditionally WWE’s biggest premium live event of the fall calendar. At this point, however, no event has been confirmed and discussions are said to remain ongoing.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)