WWE appears set to continue its global talent recruitment efforts throughout 2026, with additional tryout camps reportedly planned in multiple locations later this year.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the company has at least two more tryout events scheduled before the end of the year as it continues searching for future prospects to add to its developmental system.

“WWE tryouts coming up are Minneapolis for SummerSlam week,” Alvarez noted. “And South America in September.”

The upcoming sessions would follow several recent WWE scouting initiatives. Earlier this year, the company held tryouts in Orlando, Florida, while another notable talent evaluation camp took place in Europe.

Back in April, WWE reportedly invited a number of European wrestlers and athletes to participate in a tryout while the company was touring overseas.

Although the exact date of that camp was not publicly disclosed, it coincided with WWE’s extended European tour, which continues through next week’s episode of Raw in Paris, France.

The tour has also included stops in several major cities across the continent, with upcoming destinations including Lisbon, Madrid, Bologna, Rome, and Florence.

Among the names reportedly invited to the European tryout were Leon Cage, Maddy Morgan, Daz Black, Madison Marley, Peter Tihanyi, and Kuro.

WWE has remained aggressive in identifying new talent as it looks to replenish and strengthen its developmental pipeline. The effort comes after several NXT performers received main roster call-ups in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42, creating opportunities for a new wave of prospects to enter the system.