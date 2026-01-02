Liv Morgan is officially back on WWE’s radar.

And in a big way.

After spending time away from television, Morgan has returned to the fold, and there is growing internal momentum behind her immediate direction as the road to WrestleMania continues with WWE entering into the New Year of 2026.

Within WWE, there is said to be a push to position Morgan as a central figure in the women’s division heading into this year’s WrestleMania. Several sources familiar with the situation believe she is being discussed for a prominent role on the card, potentially in a singles capacity rather than a multi-person or tag-team matchup.

Morgan has already been medically cleared and has quietly been back in action, competing during WWE’s holiday live event tour (see video below).

Simply put, WWE appears to be lining things up carefully.

With WrestleMania 42 season heating up, all signs point to Liv Morgan being set for a meaningful spotlight sooner rather than later.

WWE returns to “Sin City” for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” with WrestleMania 42 scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)