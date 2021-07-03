WWE has reportedly had plans for Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) to be a heel on the SmackDown brand, and word now is that she could be back in the mix later this month.

As noted in early June, it was revealed that Vega was returning to the company after she was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in May. She had been released in late 2020 following issues with the company over their third party edict. The visit to the WWE Performance Center and return talk was the last we heard, and then Vega’s husband, Aleister Black, was among the wrestlers released on June 2 as a part of budget cuts.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the plan as of three weeks ago was for Vega to return to the main roster. She was listed on internal documents at one point in June as a heel on the SmackDown women’s division roster.

There is no word on why Vega hasn’t returned to the WWE storylines yet, but word going around is that the company hopes to have her back involved with everything by the time the Money In the Bank pay-per-view rolls around on July 18.

Vega has focused on acting and video game streaming since leaving WWE, and has not worked with any other wrestling promotions. She was rumored to be headed to AEW at one point, but nothing ever came of those rumors.

