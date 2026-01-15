WWE appears to be making an early adjustment to its Netflix era.

Since WWE Raw made the move to Netflix in 2025, one of the most common viewer complaints has centered around the heavy volume of commercials during the live Monday night broadcasts.

According to one source, WWE and Netflix have quietly decided to scale things back. The number of commercial breaks on Raw has reportedly been reduced from the originally planned 12 per episode down to ten.

That change was implemented beginning with this past week’s episode.

Whether the remaining commercial breaks will be extended in length to compensate for the reduction was not specified.

Either way, it’s a notable shift.

And one that suggests the feedback is being heard.

The reduced commercial breaks changes continues when WWE Raw returns this coming Monday, January 19, 2026, live on Netflix from Belfast, Northern Ireland at a special start-time of 3pm EST. / 12pm PST. Advertised for the show is CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

