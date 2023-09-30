– In recent months, WWE has reportedly changed up the way they have handled things at TV shoots in terms of their use of “extras.” Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has started to prevent some extras from watching show run-throughs in the crowd as a way of tightening up some of the behavior from them.

– The Undertaker dropped an interesting nugget of information during one of his recent 1 deadMAN Shows. At a recent live stage event featuring the WWE Hall of Fame legend, “The Dead Man” revealed that it was actually the late, great fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Terry Funk who gave him the “Mean” Mark Callous moniker early in his career.