CM Punk reportedly received a last-minute change to his tag team partner at the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As noted, Punk punched his ticket to the 2026 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating GUNTHER and Finn Balor in a triple threat qualifier on Friday’s show.

Punk’s night wasn’t finished when SmackDown went off the air, however, as he was also booked for a six-man tag team dark match.

The original plan reportedly called for Punk to team with Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans against The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory. WWE ultimately made a late change, replacing Evans with Danhausen.

No reason has been given for the switch.

Punk, Femi and Danhausen went on to defeat The Vision in the post-show match. Following the victory, Punk and Danhausen joined Femi in performing his trademark strut for the crowd.

Evans has recently found himself at odds with The Vision after slapping Breakker during a backstage confrontation on WWE Raw. The two later met in singles action, but the match ended in a disqualification when Theory interfered. The Vision continued its attack after the bell until Femi made the save.

Punk, Evans and Breakker have all qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, joining Trick Williams and Penta. The sixth and final participant will be determined this Friday on SmackDown when Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano collide in a triple threat qualifier.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(H/T: Fightful Select)