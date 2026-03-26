A popular online personality could be in line for another major WWE spotlight.

Social media star and streamer IShowSpeed made his latest appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this week, popping up in multiple backstage segments, including a brief interaction with Danhausen where he was the latest person to be “cursed” by the “very nice, very evil” star.

New reports indicate WWE is already looking ahead, with plans currently in place for IShowSpeed to be involved at WrestleMania 42 next month. While his exact role has yet to be finalized, discussions have reportedly already taken place.

IShowSpeed is no stranger to WWE appearances.

The popular streamer with over 180 million followers first showed up at WrestleMania 40 in a memorable cameo during the WWE United States Championship match involving Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

He later resurfaced during the WWE Draft and even entered the WWE Royal Rumble, where he was quickly taken out by Bron Breakker in painful fashion.

One thing is clear.

WWE continues to find ways to bring him back into the mix.

And it looks like he’s penciled in to mix it up on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: BodySlam+)