WWE is making some notable adjustments to its television production schedule ahead of Crown Jewel 2026.

As previously announced, the November 2 episode of WWE Raw will feature a special start time of 6 p.m. Eastern, two hours earlier than the show’s usual broadcast window.

The change is reportedly connected to plans for WWE to tape both Raw and SmackDown on the same night.

According to the latest backstage details, the current plan calls for the company to produce the two shows back-to-back before a portion of the roster departs for Saudi Arabia early in the week.

The adjusted schedule would allow WWE to complete its television commitments while giving talent and staff additional time to travel overseas ahead of the November 7 premium live event.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a special start time of 12 p.m. Eastern.

The event will feature Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn in a champion-versus-champion showdown, along with Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green in another champion-versus-champion match.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are also scheduled to collide in a Last Man Standing match at the event.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)