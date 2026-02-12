WWE made some late changes to a key segment originally planned for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

One source is reporting that a planned segment was ultimately pulled from the February 6 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show, which emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to backstage details, the original rundown for the show included an angle involving The Miz and Ilja Dragunov. The segment would have featured “The A-Lister” attacking “The Mad Dragon,” setting the stage for a future match between the two.

However, despite making it into some of the later drafts of the script, the angle was removed prior to the live broadcast and never took place on television.

It remains unclear whether the storyline has been scrapped entirely or simply postponed for a later date.

For now, any potential Miz vs. Dragunov program appears to be on hold.

