Fightful Select has released a new report regarding last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, and how several matches and segments were switched around, which includes content taped for next week’s Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown. Highlights are below.

-The promo from Universal champion Roman Reigns, which went on last, was originally supposed to open the show.

-The Usos vs. The New Day was originally going to be the main event of last night’s show, but was moved in front of the Reigns segment, which saw the Tribal Chief fire Paul Heyman.

-A sit-down interview with Brock Lesnar was set to take place but that never occurred.

-The tag team match between Charlotte Flair, Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart, and Sasha Banks was originally going to headline the Christmas Eve show of SmackDown, but it was moved to last night. Additionally, Toni Storm challenging Flair for SD women’s title was set for last night, but was moved to the Christmas Even show.